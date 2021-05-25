Scott Coker confirms the possibility of a fight between Cyborg and Cingano: “We brought Cat to Bellator for that win against Amanda Nunes”

If you cannot make a new fight with Amanda nunes, then Cris Cyborg He will do it with the only woman who so far could defeat her on the Octagon.

The Brazilian improved her record to 3 – 0 with Bellator thanks to a TKO in the fifth round against Leslie smith in the stellar of the Bellator 259.

After the fight, Cyborg asked to carry out his third title defense against the number three in the featherweight ranking, Cat zingano.

Scott coker, president of the promotion, avoided advancing any plan involving the Brazilian, but did admit that one of the reasons why they signed Zingano was because of his TKO victory against Nunes.

“One of the reasons we brought Amanda to Bellator was because of that win over Amanda Nunes. So she came here to fight Cyborg, “Coker said after the event (via AG Fight). “He has already played a few fights and feels very comfortable. Will we schedule that fight now? I don’t know, but we’ll definitely have a conversation next week. “

Despite his irregular passage through the UFC (3 – 4), of which the victory against Nunes in the UFC 178Zingano, 38, has found new life at Bellator by winning in his first two appearances with the organization.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.