Scott Coker closes the Bellator door on Diego Sánchez

Scott Coker, president of Bellator MMA | Image: TASS TASS via Getty Images

After his departure from the UFC, anyone would think that Diego Sánchez (30–13) could sign with any company because it is one of the greatest legends in the history of mixed martial arts. However, in a recent interview with Mick Heck, Scott Coker closed the doors of Bellator. The president of the company makes it clear that at this time they have no interest in signing the member of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Scott Coker does not want Diego Sánchez in Bellator

Scott Coker just told me that Bellator will not be looking to add Diego Sanchez to the roster now that he is a free agent. – Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) May 6, 2021

It is unclear why the company has no interest in the veteran fighter. but in any case he will not have problems finding where to compete from now on. You could think of the PFL. Or outside the United States maybe in ONE Championship. At the moment, as far as is known, it is not in negotiations with any of them. On the other hand, it would not be the first time that Scott Coker makes similar statements and then ends up signing the aforementioned gladiator. That is why perhaps we should not rule out that Diego Sánchez signs with Bellator soon.

Diego Sánchez | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC