Scott Coker believes that the title match between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will be a Bellator vs. UFC

To the president of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker, was asked about the match to define the new lightweight champion of UFC Come in Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. The senior position of the direct competition of the UFC stated that the match will be a Bellator vs. UFC.

The statements were made in interviews with MMA Junkie.

“I am happy for him. For me, this is going to be a match between Bellator and the UFC. Michael is in the UFC now, but he grew up here. We always knew about his talent, so when he knocks out that boy, he’s going to be champion. ” He said Coker.

The president of Bellator is not surprised by the success of Chandler in your new home. The president, too, stated that he did not expect him to get a belt fight so quickly.

“I’m not surprised at all, because Chandler was our champion for a while until he was defeated by Pitbull. So for me, I always felt like I was going there, he was going to kick some butt, beat everyone and get that belt. I thought Michael was going to do that in two fights? No”.

The combat of Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, it will be the main fight of UFC 262, to be held on May 15. UFC confirmed the match after the former champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, I rule out coming out of retirement.