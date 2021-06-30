Scott Adkins is close to being cast in John Wick 4

After signing big stars and confirming the return of others, John Wick 4 wants a lot of action. For that, the film seeks one more reference.

Action cinema, like any other genre, has its references. That is, actors or actresses who have been widely recognized in that space, so their presence in films in this field makes the project more anticipated. Based on the above, John wick 4 seeks to bring together as many action references as possible, without overshadowing its great protagonist.

Despite Keanu reeves He is a very popular actor, he has performed with great force in drama films. The artist has even appeared in some with an action not very pure, but more mixed with science fiction. That is why, to accompany him in the fourth installment of said saga, veterans of pure action have not been sought. on the contrary, one hopes to find stars that are a complement, rather than a substitute for the attention that the main one already takes.

In these efforts, the production managed to hire Donnie yen. However, hiring Wesley snipes It was not possible. Still, the search continued.

In this way, the recruiting members thought of an option: Scott adkins. The interpreter, who is also a martial artist, starred in the saga Undisputed. In addition, he was among the elite of the action by being included in the cast of The mercenaries 2. He was in a supporting role in Doctor Strange.

On the other hand, Adkins has already worked with Donnie Yen, which would make the way of working on set very enjoyable. The inclusion of this professional in the film will ensure hand-to-hand fights and a lot of blood involved. Perhaps, due to his ability in combat, he has been required and desired by the producers … Will he sign?

Finally, the Swede Bill skarsgard, who gave life to the clown Pennywise on Item, it could also be. John Wick 4 will premiere on May 27, 2022.

Source: Deadline