Scott Adkins in talks for ‘John Wick 4’

We still don’t know too much about the return of our professional killer forced to return to the favorite action but, while we wait for the filming of ‘John wick 4‘Starting this summer between France, Germany and Japan, expectations start to rise as we meet new signings.

The last to join the party is Scott adkins (via Deadline), a fundamental figure in the last two decades of action cinema that does not finish reaching theaters. Become a people’s hero after ‘Undefeated 3: Redemption‘(Isaac Florentine, 2010) and’Boyka: Undefeated 4‘(Todor Chapkanov, 2016), among his participation in large productions we find titles such as’The Bourne Ultimatum‘(Paul Greengrass, 2007),’X-Men Origins: Wolverine‘(Gavin Hood, 2009),’The mercenaries 2‘(Simon West, 2012),’The darkest night (Zero Dark Thirty)‘(Kathryn Bigelow, 2012) and’Dr. Strange (Doctor Strange)‘(Scott Derrickson, 2016).

Chad stahelski, co-director with David leitch from the original ‘John Wick (Another Day to Kill)‘(2014), and solo director of the sequels’John Wick: Blood Pact‘(2017) and’John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘(2019), will take command again to direct a script signed by Shay hatten Y Michael finch.

Produced by Stahelski with Basil iwanyk Y Erica Lee and with Reeves as executive producer alongside Louise rosner, the release date of ‘John wick 4‘arrived in 2022.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

VCGGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io