Scotson takes the first stage of the return to the Valencian Community

04/14/2021

On at 3:33 PM CEST

EFE

The australian Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) was awarded alone the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, between Elche Y Ondara, after a solo escape 22 kilometers from the finish line with an unofficial time of 4:14:57 hours, which allows him to don the first yellow jersey of the race.

The oceanic runner escaped in the final section of the descent of the last of the four mountain passes of the day, with great courage on a asphalt wet by the rain, which allowed him to increase his advantage to 42 seconds at five kilometers .

In the absence of a team that would seek the sprint stage, ScotsonDespite suffering a fall, he was able to defend his advantage and reached the finish line alone with almost half a minute of advantage over a group of 40 runners who defined the arrival to the sprint.