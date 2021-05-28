Scotsman Debuts World’s First Custom 3D Printed Carbon Fiber Skateboard

Scotsman, an electric skateboard brand based in Silicon Valley, has presented its flagship product: the world’s first custom electric skateboard, 3D printed entirely with carbon fiber composite.

The Scotsman Skateboard touts a genuine 3D printed one-piece construction with unique passes of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite. Unlike other high-end skateboards that have certain parts that are composite, the entire frame, handlebar, neck, and base of the Scotsman skateboard are made of carbon fiber composite. It is manufactured without joints or glue to achieve perfect resistance. The skateboard is made from the latest thermoplastic materials, making it extremely impact resistant and remarkably lightweight.

Scotsman uses an advanced 3D printing process that enables unprecedented levels of customization. Each frame is tailor-made for the owner’s body and riding style.

“When designing the Scotsman skateboard, we wanted to elevate the skateboarding experience to a sophisticated mode of transportation. One that appeals to the urban professional commuting and the performance fanatic who also wants the ultimate in electric mobility. Carbon fiber allows us to pursue designs that otherwise could not be achieved with other materials and other manufacturing techniques, “said Josh Morenstein, founder of Branch Creative, the award-winning design studio that designed the Scotsman skateboard. Previously, Branch Creative designed the Bird 2 electric skateboard.

In addition to the advanced materials and manufacturing techniques applied to it, the Scotsman skateboard has the most advanced features: high power motors (up to 2000 watts of output), a dual motor system for greater stability, a regenerative braking system dual, a proprietary composite suspension system, a dual battery compartment architecture for long-lasting riding, a quick-release battery system that works as a USB-C power bank to charge your electronic devices, a fully connected driving experience (always with GPS and cell phone), which includes the Find My Scooter and Unlock functions, and a built-in camera that has the Record My Ride function.

“The Scotsman Skateboard is an incredible vehicle and a triumph not only in engineering, but also in demonstrating an entirely new way of bringing products to market. The team cut the long (years) and expensive process out of the traditional manufacturing setup to a much faster (weeks) and agile approach while allowing mass customization. This fulfills the dream of additive manufacturing at scale, not just in physical build volume with the impression of a complete skateboard, but in quantity and in the speed of the units being built, “said Kota Nezu, an award-winning designer who was Toyota’s chief concept designer for automobiles and developed the zeCOO, Japan’s first electric motorcycle (eMotocycle).

The Scotsman Electric Skateboard will retail for $ 2,999 and is available for pre-order now. Shipments begin in December 2021.

Scotsman is a skateboard brand from the USA that makes lightweight, impact resistant electric skateboards. Using advanced carbon fiber composite materials and innovative 3D print fabrication, each unit is custom built for customers based on their size, riding style, and use case.

