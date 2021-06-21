Scotsman Billy Gilmour, positive for Covid-19

06/21/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Chelsea midfielder, Billy gilmour, had given positive in Covid-19 in the last tests carried out on the Scotland team and will not be able to participate in the momentous duel against Croatia on the last day of D, which takes place next Tuesday, June 22.

The Scotsman, who It was the highest rated player against England on the final matchday, it is one of the most sensitive casualties for the British team. With just one point, Steve Clark’s Scotland reaches the final match of the group stage with qualifying options. For this they must defeat the current world finalist, Luka Modric’s Croatia.

The Scottish Federation has confirmed the positive of the Chelsea player in a statement: “In coordination with the public health agency of England since the positive was registered, Billy will now be isolated for ten days and therefore will miss the Group D match of the Eurocup tomorrow against Croatia in Hampden”.

One of the sensations of the Scottish group

Gimour has emerged as a midfielder of great projection with only 19 years. With only three caps in his history, the midfielder was from the game in the historic match against England and left a very good feeling, but did not play a minute in the defeat against the Czech Republic.

The player, who will be isolated for the next 10 days, has made his debut this season with the Champions League champion, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, where has played 11 games and a little less than 700 game minutes.