Scots pines adapt to climatic variations

Species show differences in their traits (phenotypic characteristics) in response to different environmental conditions. Understanding the links between these traits can be decisive to preserve their subsistence, therefore, a European research team, of which the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) and the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) are part, has been focused on the relationships that exist between them, thus taking a further step in the study of these characteristics, which have traditionally been analyzed independently.

The results obtained have revealed that the trees of the species Pinus sylvestris (Scots pine) are different along the geographical and climatic gradient defined mainly by the mean annual temperature.

We have analyzed how the traits and their coordination or covariation vary throughout their European range.

“We have analyzed how the traits and their coordination or covariation vary throughout their European range, from the mediterranean mountains until the boreal forests of Scandinavia, to explore the role that phenotypic integration has in the response of this species to environmental gradients at different scales ”, he explains Rachel Benavides, a researcher at the MNCN-CSIC and the Centro de Estudos Florestais and first author of the article published in the Journal of Ecology.

“Understanding phenotypic integration, that is, the covariation structure between traits can help predict the response of species to changes and anticipate management measures against them,” he points out. Silvia Matesanz, researcher in the area of ​​Biodiversity and Conservation of the URJC.

Selection of traits that guarantee survival

To carry out the study, the phenotype or set of characteristics of more than 500 pines from pairs of populations throughout their European distribution area was analyzed. In each population, at least 25 trees were analyzed, measuring 10 traits related to the size capacity of the plant and in trunk and leaves.

During the samplings, the research team observed that the populations within a pair were the competitive of the individual and the use of resources, specifically, measured closely enough to assume little genetic differentiation between them.

Within a region, traits are more integrated in unfavorable environments along the entire climatic gradient.

As a conclusion to this research, the scientific team has verified that in the center of the continent the trees present more competitive characteristics, such as larger size and more productive leaves; while, in the peripheral populations, their characteristics are more conservative, that is, they have smaller plant and leaf sizes.

“Furthermore, we found that, within a region, traits are more integrated (coordinated) in unfavorable environments along the entire climatic gradient. Therefore, more stressful conditions ‘filter’ those combinations of traits that maximize the persistence of the individual in these conditions ”, he explains. Adrian Escudero, researcher in the area of ​​Biodiversity and Conservation of the URJC.

In order to be able to adopt appropriate management measures, the results of this study open the door to other investigations to understand how the relationship between the different traits can help determine which populations will have higher or lower survival success.

Reference:

Benavides, R. et al. “Phenotypes of Pinus sylvestris are more coordinated under harsher conditions across Europe”. Journal of Ecology

Fountain:

National Museum of Natural Sciences (CSIC)

