Scotland takes a vital point from England

LONDON.

The Scotland’s team drew a creditable 0-0 draw against England in a match on the second date of Group D of Euro 2020, this Friday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The central english John Stones had the clearest occasion of the ‘Three Lions’, with a header that crashed into the post (12). On the Scottish side the best chance was at the feet of Stephen O’Donnell, whose shot was cleared by the English goalkeeper, Jordan pickford (28).

Czech Republic continues as Group D leader after equalizer with England. Czechs and English have 4 points, but the goal difference benefits the Central Europeans.

Behind, Croatia is third and the ‘Tartan Army’ is bottom, both with a point to their credit.

England and Scotland they met again in a major international tournament for the first time since Euro 1996 and on the same stage, the legendary Wembley.

To round off the mystique of this historic reunion, between two British teams who have met 115 times, a world record, the rain did not stop falling in the 90 minutes.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.