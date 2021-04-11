Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will “make history”

Eric roth talks about the script of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘It will be directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Robert De Niro Y Jesse plemons. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘will be an Apple Original movie.

“I think that, in a way, it won’t be like anything we’ve ever seen,” the screenwriter tells Collider. Eric roth, responsible for the libretto of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, the next film by Martin Scorsese. “This, for me, will go down in history.”

Roth is not exactly a newcomer. Oscar winner for the screenplay adapted from ‘Forrest Gump‘(Robert Zemeckis, 1994), has also signed titles such as’The dilemma‘(Michael Mann, 1999),’Munich‘(Steven Spielberg, 2005),’The Good Shepherd‘(Robert De Niro, 2006) and’A star has been born‘(Bradley Cooper, 2018).

“I think this is my fifth or sixth year working on this. There were some interesting changes about what Leonardo (DiCaprio) was going to play, ”he explains. “I think ultimately we all had our moments trying to figure out the best way to portray things because the story is so shocking, and I think we ended up with the right material and that Marty made the right decisions.

After having the whim of filming again with her friend Fran lebowitz the magnificent series’Pretend It’s a City‘, and having a special envelope already in the bedroom’Second City Television‘and a documentary about David johansen of the New York Dolls, the unstoppable Martin Scorsese the preparation of his new film begins, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, a production that will be part of Apple Original and is based on the journalist’s book of the same title David grann.

Published in 2017, the essay examines the birth of the FBI through the analysis of a series of murders committed in 1920 in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s following the discovery of several oil deposits under the lands of many of its inhabitants, which made the area one of the richest in the world.

“This could be one of the great movies of all my work. I’m really serious, I think it has all the ingredients and I don’t want to spoil it, but the story is very important, ”Roth emphasizes. “I know Marty is trying to make a movie that is probably the last western to be made like this.”

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro, that the faces were already seen in ‘This boy’s life‘(Michael Caton-Jones, 1993) and’Marvin’s room‘(Jerry Zaks, 1996), will now work under Scorsese at the head of a cast they have also joined Jesse plemons, Andrea Calabrese Y Lily gladstone, who will play the woman of the character played by DiCaprio, who in turn is the niece of the rancher who will play De Niro.

