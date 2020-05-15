Scorpio Sky 5th fighter from AEW Ladder Match Casino

Scorpio Sky fifth fighter from the AEW Ladder Match Casino. With this fighter, it only remains to know the name of four more fighters.

Scorpio Sky is the fifth confirmed fighter for Casino Ladder combat that will take place next May 23 within the PPV, AEW Double or Nothing.

With the confirmation of the entry of Scorpio Sky, there are only four names to be known for the combat, after it was confirmed on Wednesday that there will be nine participants in the combat. The other four known names are Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Rey Fenix, and Orange Cassidy.

As announced yesterday, the match will be a mix between what would be a Royal Rumble and a Money in the Bank, since two fighters will start the fight and every 90 seconds a new fighter will enter until the nine participants in the fight are reached.

The fighters will have to climb the ladder to get a casino chip that will be the equivalent of the briefcase that WWE puts. The winner will have the right to challenge the AEW champion.

AEW Double or Nothing Billboard

This is the momentary undercard of AEW Double or Nothing on May 23

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend against Brodie Lee

TNT Championship tournament finals: Cody vs. Lance Archer (Mike Tyson will present the TNT Championship to the winner of the match)

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose will defend against Hikaru Shida in a no DQ, no countout match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) & Matt Hardy vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) in a Stadium Stampede match

Ladder Match Casino

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

MJF vs. Jungle boy

Tag team number one contender’s match: Private Party vs. Best Friends (pre-show)

