Scorpio Man Personality Traits, Love Compatibility, and Dating Advice

There are just a few basics that need to be explored when you first start dating someone. Where is he from? What does he do for a living? Oh, and most definitely, when’s his birthday? This isn’t just for remembering when to send that “happy b-day :)” text! Knowing a potential boo’s zodiac sign can really help in understanding his behavior. Astrology helps us break down personality traits, pet peeves, and, yes, even dating patterns. It can be fun and informative to look up his sign and see how yours works with his.

If you’re dating, Insta-sleuthing (hi, guilty), or just fantasizing over a Scorpio man, we’re here to help you navigate one of the most mysterious signs. These complex beings are intense, deep, and sexy AF — but they can be so secretive that it’s sometimes hard to figure them out.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Luckily, astrology allows us to decipher personality traits, pet peeves, and so much more. And trust me when I say, there is sooo much more to a Scorpio man than you initially realized. In fact, they might be the most guarded signs of the zodiac. These lil scorpions are DEEP.

So if your guy was born between October 23 and November 21, you’re in for a treat. Scorpios make life (and sex) feel incredible, but as it goes with any sign, there are some things you may want to keep an eye out for.

The Scorpio Basics

Birthday: October 23 to November 21

Modality: Fixed

Element: Toilet

Ruling planet: Mars (traditional) and Pluto (modern)

Represented by: The scorpion

Keywords: Intense, passionate, emotional, secretive, sexual, sensual, deep, vengeful, guarded, loyal, scary

Love anthem: “Without Me” by Halsey

Famous Scorpio men: Frank Ocean, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Strahan, Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Sean Combs, Ryan Gosling, Odell Beckham Jr., French Montana, Penn Badgley

Best Matches for a Scorpio Man

The absolute best match for a Scorpio is fellow water sign Cancer. There’s natural compatibility between signs of the same element, and both signs are huge on trust and intimacy. Likewise, Scorpio and Pisces get along incredibly. Both are deep thinkers with powerful intuition — it’s like they can read each other’s minds.

Virgos are also great matches for Scorpio as well. No other sign is as dedicated as a Virgo is to their lover, and when Scorpio recognizes how devoted his Virgo lover is, it creates a super-tight bond. Taurus—Scorpio’s zodiac opposite — has a focus on pleasure that Scorpio will love, and the bull can also teach Scorpio to be a little more practical.

Occasionally, to Gemini might also catch a Scorpio’s eye — besides being two of the most hated-on signs of the zodiac (the haters are just jealous!), they don’t have much in common, but they’re so different that they’re fascinated by each other.

Worst Matches for a Scorpio Man

Scorpios sometimes have a hard time vibing with Leos. Scorpios tend to be more private and secretive, while Leo is just so outgoing — it’s easy for Leo to get suspicious of Scorpio, and for Scorpio to get annoyed by all of Leo’s energy. For a different reason, Scorpio and Aquarius might butt heads. Intellectual Aquarius is all mind, while Scorpio is all feelings. Aquarius might think Scorpio takes things too personally and is overdramatic, while Scorpio might see Aquarius as cold or unfeeling.

That said, having incompatible Sun signs doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed — it just means you might have to put in a little work to really ~ get ~ each other. And compatibility is about so much more than your Sun sign anwyay, so if your Moon signs or another part of your birth chart mesh well, you might be an astrologically blessed match anyway.

But even if your birth chart is Aquarius all the way down, if you make an effort to understand your Scorpio boo — and vice versa — you can have a great relationship too. And TBH, ~ astrological tension ~ can also lead to ~ sexual tension ~, so there’s something to be said for “incompatibility”!

Sex With a Scorpio

Sex with a Scorpio is a life-changing experience. These scorpions take sex very seriously — it’s a full-body, full-mind, full-spirit experience. They’re likely to suggest new kinks and sex toys to explore and may be into BDSM or other kinds of power play. Whatever they’re into, they’ll take their time doing it — make sure you block out the whole evening for your Scorpio lover.

Scorpios also love a “secret,” so they might want to play with an app-controlled sex toy in public (discreetly !!!). They’ll also love it if you send ’em a photo of the lingerie you’re wearing (or not wearing …) under your clothes before you actually meet up. Also, oral sex and sex toys are some of their favorite things.

BTW: Scorpios have an acute sense of smell, so at the very least, make sure that you shower before you see them. And if you’re trying to impress them, wear a one-of-a-kind perfume, cologne, or essential oil. Scorpios are suckers for a ~ signature scent ~.

All About Scorpio

Scorpio is a paradox. His sign is classified as a fixed sign, meaning he’s loyal, dedicated, and stuck in his ways, but he’s also a water sign, meaning he’s emotionally fluid and filled with passion. He’s co-ruled by Pluto, planet of transformation and change, and Mars, the fiery planet of action and energy, resulting in a mysterious figure who’s a hidden volcano of intensity right beneath the surface. His sign is one of the most intimate and he’s an all-or-nothing kind of guy, so if he lets his walls down, you can rest assured he’s completely enthralled by you!

You don’t go on dates with him — they’re adventures that quickly become vivid memories.

His sign always has a ton happening beneath the surface, no matter how stone cold he appears to be on the outside. No topic is too taboo for him to tackle — he has insane emotional and psychological depth and is incredibly cunning. Getting to know a Scorpio is an experience in and of itself, but he takes it one step further by intensifying everything you do together. It’s never just a kiss or a hug with him — it’s an embrace. You don’t go on dates with him — they’re adventures that quickly become vivid memories.

The Most Scorpio-y Scorpio T-Shirt

He’s also super big on commitment. Because he’s afraid of others judging the wild thoughts that are always flying around in his head, he is insecure and doesn’t let people in easily. After the first couple of dates, he’ll have subjected you to several “tests” and probed you psychologically, whether you know it or not! Once you’re in, though, you’re in. He commits to someone if, and only if, he’s absolutely positive he knows the real you and he trusts that you’ll accept him for who he really is. Being ruled by Mars, named after the god of war, he’ll protect his loved ones with everything he’s got if he has to. It’s rare to find someone as dedicated, fierce, passionate, and loyal as a Scorpio in love!

He’s a very indulgent sign when it comes to food, drinking, and sex — any kind of pleasure, really. But the physical intimacy of your relationship is nothing compared to the emotional entanglement that occurs between a Scorpio and his lover. He wants your relationship to be strong enough that he becomes a part of you both. Even if things don’t work out in the end, you’ll never forget your Scorpio ex! He loves wholeheartedly, and your relationship promises to be life-changing — he is the sign of transformation, after all.

When you do fight, he can be as self-protective as an actual scorpion.

However, all his darkness and angst and brooding can get old after a while! Even if you’ve been going steady forever, You’ll still catch him trying to psychoanalyze your words and actions on the DL. All the questions and anxieties on his end only lead to confusion and creates an actual problem if it goes on for too long! And when you do fight, he can be as self-protective as an actual scorpion, although luckily, things rarely get to this point. He is a fixed sign, after all, and very slow to rise to action. He’s loyal and dedicated to you more than anything else, and he wouldn’t be with you unless he was positive that you’re both one hundred percent in it.

The word “plutocrat” refers to someone who is very powerful and very wealthy. Being ruled by Pluto, Scorpio men can easily embody this mindset. His jealousy and need for control is a drag. Luckily, Scorpios are very aware of boundaries, so if you set healthy ones, he’ll respect them. Power and control issues are problems all Scorpios face, but if you enforce your rules, he’ll stay in line.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But to really bond with him, you need to open up to him. He can smell superficiality from a mile away, so if you aren’t keeping it real with him, he won’t be interested in you for long. He’s only interested in getting with someone who honestly wants to get to know him. He has layers on layers on layers, but when he trusts you enough to open up and you reach the core of who he truly is, it’s definitely worth it. For all the intensity and emotional drama that Scorpios get a bad reputation for, the passion and love they have is tough to beat. He’ll form a relationship with you that neither one of you will ever forget!

Follow Jake on Instagram.

Jake Register Jake Register (better known by his Instagram handle, @jakesastrology) is a Libra and the author of Cosmopolitan’s weekly Sexoscopes. Erika W. Smith Senior Astrology Editor As Cosmopolitan’s Senior Astrology Editor, Erika works with the Cosmo (s) Council members to help you decode your birth chart and prepare for every Mercury Retrograde.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io