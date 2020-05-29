During the launch event of the first Xbox Series X games, we saw that SCORN became, along with Bright Memory Infinite, one of the most interesting titles and more promising. The artistic design of SCORN is sublime, but the demo with that level of realism, that organic finish that sometimes reaches perfection, did not work on the new generation console from Microsoft, it was executed on a PC equipped with a Ryzen processor and an RTX 2080 Ti.

In a recent interview Ljubomir Peklar, director of the game, has commented on some interesting details that end up making it clear that the Ebb Software project is very ambitious, and that they could mark a turning point in the new generation consoles. SCORN will be an Xbox Series X and PC exclusive, but everything seems to indicate that it will be temporary, that is, that in a few months (maximum one year) it will end up reaching PS5.

Personally I think that the most interesting thing that Peklar’s comments leave us are three things: The SSD makes an important difference, but a slower model would have been better, in his opinion, and compensate for this by increasing the system memory (unified memory); even on a PC with an RTX 2080 Ti it was difficult to move the demo completely smoothly with that level of quality; and one RTX 2070 Super it could move SCORN in 4K at 60 FPS with a “tight” graphics setting.

SCORN in the new generation: will the RTX 2070 Super be the new standard?

It is not the first time that we hear a reference to this graphics card. When the demo of Unreal Engine 5 was presented, one of the project engineers confirmed that a PC with an RTX 2070 Super could move it “quite well”, and now those responsible for SCORN tell us the same about that card. What can I say, I do not think it is a coincidence, it is likely that the RTX 2070 Super will end up becoming the reference level to achieve performance comparable to that of new generation consoles, but with important nuances.

First of all we must be clear that developers always make comparisons by overlooking when they talk about PCs and consoles. Remember, for example, that at the time the PS4 Pro was compared to a high-end PC equipped with a GTX 1070, and in the end its real performance was between an RX 470 and an RX 480 (less than a 6GB GTX 1060).

On the other hand we must bear in mind that Xbox Series X will have a more powerful GPU than PS5, which means that the mid-level of the new generation will be clearly below a RTX 2070 Super. I personally reiterate, I am convinced that the PS5 GPU will have a performance comparable to an RTX 2060-RX 5600 XT, perhaps a little more, and that the Xbox Series X will be, more or less, at the level of an RTX 2070-RX 5700 XT.

Peklar has also confirmed that his goal is offer 4K resolution and 60 FPS, and that the requirements of the PC version will be higher than those listed a while ago on Steam. SCORN was initially conceived as a game for PS4 and Xbox One, but the limitations of these consoles forced those responsible for the project to make significant sacrifices. For this reason, they decided to wait for the new generation and discard the development of a version for the current consoles.

SCORN’s minimum requirements on Steam list an Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-6300, 8 GB of RAM and a GTX 750 Ti-Radeon HD 7870. There are errors in the equivalences, since the Core i3-2100 would be equivalent to a FX 4300, and GTX 750 Ti is between the Radeon HD 7790 and HD 7850, but their new requirements have not yet been finalized. Still, Peklar has said that “They will rise a little”so in principle we shouldn’t be scared.