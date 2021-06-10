Scoop: after the R4 and R5, Renault plans the return of another long-awaited classic

Nostalgia sells. Nostalgia generates illusion and appeals to feelings. Renault knows how to excite us, how to generate unprecedented expectation, among those who are passionate about four wheels, among the nostalgic, and among many others who are considering acquiring a new car in the coming years. The Renault 5 will return, reinvented, as an urban electric car. Without being officially confirmed yet, the Renault 4 could also return under the same platform, as an electric crossover. And today we also know that Renault could be appreciating the return of another long-awaited classic, with the launch of a new Renault EstafettE.

Light the Renault flame. This is how Luca de Meo, former President of SEAT and, since January 2020, the CEO of Renault, expressed his intentions for the new Renault 5. Renault’s reading of the market has led the brand to start one of the largest Offensive electric cars, and electrified cars in general, expected from a high-volume car manufacturer.

Renault will launch an unprecedented wave of electric cars. The new Renault Megane will be electric. But there will also be room for a range of electrics that, recovering emblematic brands, such as Renault 4, or Renault 5, They will bet on a modern design, but with retro touches, and above all appeal to nostalgia. In this scenario, the idea of ​​a retro-style electric van makes sense, a lot of sense.

The return of the Renault 5 is already official and the rumors of the return Renault 5 are increasingly solid

Camperized version of the 1959 Renault Estafette.

The return of another long-awaited Renault classic

This medium has learned that Renault has a new registered trademark, the EstafettE brand. Registering a trademark does not necessarily imply that there is a product plan behind it. Not much less. As with many patents, car manufacturers continually register trademarks that in many cases may never be used, often on a preventive basis. The EstafettE brand could be the name of a new product, of a prototype, and even pass without pain or glory, and never be used.

But in the context in which we are situated, in which Renault has already presented us with a vision, according to the brand itself, quite close to what the new Renault 5 will be; and the rumors of a new Renault 4L increasingly solid; extending this classic revision plan to a commercial vehicle seems not only realistic, but even necessary for the diamond brand.

The idea of ​​a new Renault EstafettE would be very similar to that of the new Renault 5, an electric van, with a retro style, and a futuristic approach, to accommodate cargo and passengers. Nor would it be an unprecedented idea on the market. The closest reference is to Volkswagen, which in the coming years hopes to revive the classic Volkswagen T1, of which it has already anticipated many details with its ID.BUZZ prototypes.

Renault would complete its electric strategy with retro touches with a new Renault EstafettE, in the vein of Volkswagen’s ID.BUZZ

This was the original Renault Estaffete

Until the arrival in 1980 of the first Renault Trafics, the brand’s benchmark commercial vehicle was called Renault Estafette. Born in 1959, the Renault Estafette was a front-wheel drive light commercial vehicle Born as a result of the rationalization plans that were imposed on French industry after the Second World War, in the years when the Citroën Type H was also born.

The Renault Estafette became the practical and rational commercial vehicle that Renault needed, but above all taking into account the needs of its customers. As can be seen in this article, The Renault Estaffete came to be marketed with a wide range of bodies and adaptations, with “pure and hard” cargo versions, versions adapted for police services, mini-bus style passenger versions, and even with open bodies for guided tours and even camperized versions, prepared for camping.

The original Renault Estafette was born in 1959, as a consequence of the rationalization plans that were applied to French industry after the Second World War.

The Renault Estafette had cargo versions, but also passenger versions.

Renault is uncovering its future plans with a dropper. We closely follow any news and, of course, en the moment any news about Renault Estaffet is confirmed, we will tell you about it.. In the meantime, if we were to talk about the most plausible options the EstaffetE emblem would have, we would be left with two options:

The first option is for Renault to recover the EstaffetE emblem to present us with a new prototype of an electric commercial vehicle with a retro aesthetic. We insist that this idea would not be unprecedented from Renault and we have already seen other very interesting proposals, such as Volkswagen with ID.BUZZ. The second option, and the most interesting, is that Renault launch a new electric EstaffetE, with a modern design , but with retro touches, and that with it completes the project of reviving classics, which began with the Renault 5, and will most likely continue with a new Renault 4.

More images of the 1959 Renault Estafette:

More images of the return of the Renault 5:

More images of the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ: