Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Unveils First Trailer

Every now and then crossovers appear in our lives and they look much more attractive than we expected. Through social networks appears the first trailer of Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, a film that brings together Scooby and Courage in an exclusive animated adventure for DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming. Two of the most famous dogs in entertainment come together for a thrilling adventure that will get you screaming.

The animated series of Scooby Doo He appeared on television in 1969 thanks to Hanna-Barbera Productions and since then his characters have been explored from multiple formats. For its part, Courage the Cowardly Dog began its broadcasts in 1999 through the Cartoon Network signal, with a strange and even creepy theme that inevitably transformed it into a cult object in a short time. Now the protagonists are in an animated film, here the synopsis of Straight Outta Nowhere:

Mystery, Inc. is in search of a strange object in Nowhere, Kansas: the desolate hometown of Courage and its owners, Muriel and Eustace Bagge, which also turns out to be a nexus of strange supernatural occurrences. Scooby and the gang soon find themselves dealing with a monstrous giant cicada and his crazy winged warriors Can the two iconic dogs overcome their nervousness to solve the case or will they be lost altogether?

Of course Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog It will be full of Easter-eggs for the most veteran fans of both animations and many screams in the company of Scooby-Doo and Courage, both experts in emitting squeak with thanks, opening their mouths wide and showing their teeth. The film is directed by Cecilia Aranovich, who shared his excitement for the launch through a statement (via Comic Book):

[La película] It is definitely going to provoke acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching Scooby-Doo and Courage shows, and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers. Merging the two worlds cohesively was one of the most challenging aspects of the production. But I think we found the right balance by incorporating the design elements and color palette from the world of Courage, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more exaggerated shots and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage.

It is interesting to note that Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog It will not reach theaters, but directly for consumption at home. Warner found that they can have enough streaming success thanks to Scooby! – 40%, the other movie of the character in 3D animation that reached the public in the middle of last year. The coronavirus pandemic launched new practices for the film industry and several of them have turned out to be quite good for the respective studios. Without a doubt, the meeting between Scooby and Courage will become a great triumph for Warner, users of social networks already have their eyes on the film.

The film that will reunite Scooby-Doo with Courage will be available from September 14. The main characters will have to leave their nervous tempers behind and face dangers to solve mysteries and escape danger. Excited for the upcoming animated crossover? We do.

