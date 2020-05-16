The famous animated series Scooby Doo, Where Are You! , one of the main properties of the universe of Hanna Barbera dolls and that has delighted young and old in different versions and adaptations for just over five decades, today debuts (on all Digital Video On Demand platforms), a new version with a view to becoming a new franchise for new generations. The characters that make up this gang of young people who are dedicated to solving mysteries involving supernatural creatures, from ghosts, animals, to zombies and who often turn out to be villains in disguise, return to entertain us with a new adventure that without straying too far from the formula of the Original program, aims to please its fans and convert new audiences. This fun film by Warner Animation Group, which features the voices of Will Forte, Mark Walhberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried among others, confirms that the studio did not skimp on developing a production that, although not exempt from trouble, he was destined for a long life in the cinema with possible sequel plans.

Scoob tells the story of the group of detective friends and how they met, emphasizing the tender relationship of Shaggy and the famous cowardly dog ​​Scooby Doo. This part of the story is unfortunately limited to the first 10 minutes of the film, passing to the protagonists as adults during a typical musical montage. One of the interesting moments of the film is that the question of the name of the dog is answered, which originally, according to its creators, answered a phrase of a song by Frank Sinatra, however in this version the script takes other liberties .

The story that combines elements of science fiction moves the main characters to face Dick Dastardly (Isaccs), a villain who tries to capture Scooby, for being a key piece of a Machiavellian plan, using a legion of small robots. These creatures attack Shaggy and Scooby and are rescued by a new character, Blue Falcon (Walhberg), and their robot dog Dynomutt (Ken Jeong), new resources that come to complement the gangue, and which together with the wisdom of Velma (Rodriguez ), and who apparently has Hispanic roots, the wit of Daphne (Seyfried), the courage of Fred (Efron) and the cowardice of Shaggy (Forte) and Scooby are going to combine to try to solve the mystery that threatens the legacy of the famous Great Dane.

The energetic tape that moves at a good pace to keep everyone attentive with some jokes that land better than others, effectively integrates other beloved characters from the Hanna Barbera brand, paving the way for what could be a series of films with these characters. crossing between tapes, emulating the formula Marvel and its Avengers. Another attraction that the film presents is the use of references from popular culture, bringing it closer to our current media. And we can not ignore the excellent musical selection rounding off this production that aims more at a children’s tape and that feels like a long chapter in the original series with a somewhat loaded narrative, but that does not end up being an impediment to a good final result. and leave us wanting for a new adventure. In short, Mystery Inc.’s bargain serves those of us who grew up with Scooby as one of the morning Saturday deals, while having the potential to create a new legion of fans, effectively reaching new audiences.

The whole family will be able to enjoy this film now for $ 19.99 to rent for 48 hours, or for $ 24.99 to buy, but if we evaluate the cost of taking a family to the cinema, the purchase price is definitely worth it.

.