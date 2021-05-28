Scolded? This is what Galilea Montijo said of Canelo’s wife | Instagram

Apparently the presenter Galilea Montijo would face the consequences of some comments regarding the boxer’s wife, after the recent wedding that the famous star starred in Saúl the “Canelo” Álvarez.

Apparently the comments of Galilea Montijo they were not the most successful and is that after addressing the issue of the boxer’s wife, it circulates that Televisa would have scolded the “Today’s driver“.

This is what Galilea Montijo said of Fernánda Gómez after her media wedding with “Canelo” was presented with some photographs about how she looked before and now.

They are criticizing that why before and that people do not have the right to polish themselves in life? And with that budget, more … And what do you have? The 47-year-old celebrity commented.

Pure envy of the bad, commented to the “tapatia” his colleague, Arath de la Torre

It may interest you He wants Belinda’s ring! Galilea Montijo demands in Today

The also “youtuber”, who will speak in defense of the athlete’s wife after some photographs were shown in which the appearance of Fernánda Gómez is presumed before and after some “aesthetic procedures”.

The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, who shares the origins of the Televisa collaborator, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, would have undergone a series of supposed surgeries that denote obvious physical changes that she has had to date, a cause that led to the fact that ” La Montijo “came out in defense of her neighbor.

It should be remembered that on multiple occasions, the presenter of programs such as “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes” has been involved in rumors that refer to multiple surgeries to which they assure, has undergone, and even some images that circulate about her would show how she looked like before she was famous.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

“This is the honeymoon of El Canelo and Fernánda”

The also businesswoman, Fernánda Gómez, starred alongside Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, one of the most eccentric links which was accompanied by various entertainment personalities as well as various music figures.

The couple, who have a daughter in common, celebrated their union in the middle of two large weddings, one of them, held in a prestigious destination in Nayarit and the other in the city of Gualadajara.

It may interest you. Do they criticize Galilea Montijo? Filter prevented seeing makeup

Undoubtedly, a memorable moment for the couple in which there was no lack of champagne and a totally exquisite menu, as well as fireworks that framed their romantic union and which both showed off on their social networks with great enthusiasm.

The current wife of the “super middleweight” WBA, WBC and WBO world champion enjoys a luxurious honeymoon with the fighter in one of the destinations that very few have heard of among celebrities.

While many couples are inclined to visit paradisiacal places like Bali or the Maldives, the “Canelo” and his now spouse chose a destination that has become the favorite destination visited by the rich par excellence, the vacation site is located in Croatia, specifically.

As revealed by People magazine, the couple marched after their great celebration to one of the new fashion spots in Europe, located on the shores of the Adriatic Sea, from where they have shared multiple videos and photographs.

In the publications of a site called Paparazza you can see the luxury that now surrounds the famous person and his wife, judging by the images. Surrounded by the sea, flowers and some of the most modern buildings.

You may be interested in Hospitalized Steph Gómez from Exatlón México, her family asks for help

It is not the first time that the couple has made trips to exotic destinations since they would have previously also traveled to Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates, one of which has been increasingly fashionable and in which they enjoyed unlimited luxuries before they were restricted by sanitary measures.