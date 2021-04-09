Scolari: “The greatest joy of my career and that would be to be able to coach Messi”



Leo Messi unleashes passions in players, fans and coaches.

Photo: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / EFE

Luiz Felipe Scolari he coached Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Romario, Ronadinho, Roberto Carlos and many other world football figures. He won a World Cup and in his most recent statement stated that coaching Messi it would be the greatest joy of his career.

These are words from a Brazilian to an Argentine, this situation is unusual, but it is what Lionel Messi produces with his genius on the pitch.

Felipão awaits the hope of being able to direct the Rosario regardless of the team.

“The greatest joy of my career and that would be to be able to train Messi, the opportunity to live with him. It would make a lot of difference in my career to lead Messi. In my career, winning and losing titles were situations that made me happy. Leading Messi would make me very happy. He will always be present among the three best players in all of history, with Pelé and Maradona, ”he told Super Deportivo Radio.

In that sense, he did not hide how exciting it would be for him to see Neymar and Messi together again in the same team. Although he reflects and says that it would be better if it happened at PSG than at FC Barcelona.

Messi and Neymar won the Champions League in 2015 / Getty Images

“They make a duo hardly that other teams have. The only thing I know is that if they would play together again, it would be difficult for a game to pass without PSG scoring goals, they are two geniuses, “he added.

Scolari also dreams of directing Boca Juniors

After throwing the compliment on Lionel Messi, he ended up surrendering to Argentine football, recognizing for him it would be a dream to direct Boca Juniors, following the trend of Lucas Torreira, Salomón Rondón and Edinson Cavani, players who want to wear that shirt.

“A year ago, when the club had elections, I was able to direct Boca, then that opportunity happened. It would be a wonderful possibility to train in Boca, it would be ideal. I never had the opportunity to direct in South America, beyond Brazil. I directed in seven different countries. It would be ideal to finish my career as Boca coach ”, Scolari closed.