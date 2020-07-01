Luis Scola He wants to extend his career for another year with the aim of being able to say goodbye with the albiceleste in the Olympics Tokyo 2021. After resigning from competing in a Euroleague team considering that he was not at the necessary level to be able to have minutes in a team of that category, the 40-year-old Argentine has decided to join the Pallacanestro Varese, Lega A team that finished tenth this year and will not play a European competition. The Italian town is an hour from Milan, so Scola will not change his life much compared to last year, when he was a member of the Olimpia Milano. He has signed for one year with an option for another.

OFFICIAL: Luis Scola signs with Varese pic.twitter.com/xBEp01JKvn – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) July 1, 2020