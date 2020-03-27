Luis Scola He had the dream of re-representing the albiceleste at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but the postponement of that appointment to 2021 could endanger his presence. In an interview for the portal “Confinados sin basket”, the Argentine reflected on the current situation of basketball as a result of the coronavirus. “Everything has gone very fast, now the important thing is health. We do not even know if the competitions will end, perhaps he will not play again or perhaps everything will return to normal and he may even go to Tokyo 2021,” said the Argentine.

—- | Social gathering between friends: Confinados sin basket –

We have gathered @ Munti34491261 @ipuntog @Meloncesto and I to talk about the postponement of @ACBCOM until April 24, signings, anecdotes and above all, good humor.

If you like it, support ———— https: //t.co/DxP9A8Fby8

– Sergio Vegas (@Sergio_Vegas) March 16, 2020

.