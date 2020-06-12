Luis Scola has already confirmed that he will abandon the discipline of Olimpia Milano and will not dispute the Euroleague from the hands of any team. At 40, the dream of the legendary Argentine center was to contest the Tokyo Olympics, but their postponement due to the coronavirus can put their presence with the albiceleste in serious trouble. In the coming weeks the outcome of this will be known since Luis assured that he will decide between continuing in some team that is not from the NBA or Euroleague, or retiring permanently.

