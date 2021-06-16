SCJN stops diffusion of the contract for the acquisition of the Sputnik V vaccine

MEXICO CITY

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) indefinitely suspended the disclosure regarding the contract entered into between the government of Mexico and the manufacturers of the Russian vaccine against covid19, Sputnik V.

The restriction on the publicity of the contract was ordered by the Court by admitting an appeal for review filed against the decision of the National Institute for Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) issued on April 13 of this year and in which it ordered the dissemination of a public version of the content of the contracts.

The Court’s ruling originated from the fact that both the Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Relations stated that the contracts could not be disclosed for reasons of National security and be held in the context of a pandemic.

In this context, the legal counsel of the Presidency of the Republic led by Julio Sherer Ibarra filed an appeal against the INAI by arguing that the manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine It imposes a confidentiality clause in its contracts, so that disclosing it would put the supply of the antigen for our country at risk.

In this way, the content of the contract will be kept in reserve until the Supreme Court of Justice pronounce on the merits in the matter, which was in charge of the speaker minister, Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo as of this Tuesday and there is no deadline for him to present a sentence proposal to the rest of his colleagues.

