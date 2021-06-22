SCJN asks FGR for a copy of the arrest warrant against García Cabeza de Vaca

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has three days to deliver to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) a copy of the request for the arrest warrant that was processed before a Federal Court, against the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca.

The purpose of the request is to obtain proof of the act of authority claimed by the Congress of that state, in the constitutional controversy that it filed for the order issued against the governor.

Minister Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá made the summons to the FGR and the heads of the Specialized District Courts in the Accusatory Penal System, residing in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

The required judicial authorities must inform, within the same period, if they have issued an arrest warrant against García Cabeza de Vaca, and if it is positive, send certified copies of the document, along with the records that make up the expedite.

For the Minister González Alcántara Carrancá this document is necessary, which will allow him to decide whether or not the constitutional controversy presented by the Congress of Tamaulipas is admitted for processing.

“Given the nature and importance of this constitutional procedure, the days and hours required to carry out the notifications of this provision are enabled,” argued Minister González Alcántara Carrancá in his agreement.

jcp