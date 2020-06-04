SCJN approves that INE, Banxico and IFT officials earn more than AMLO

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) approved this Wednesday that officials of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and Banco de México (Banxico) can earn more than President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a separate vote for the cases of each of these institutions, Minister Margarita Ríos-Farjat voted in favor with discretion and Minister Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo cast his vote in favor, as did Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortíz Mena.

With these decisions, the First Chamber of the SCJN accepted during a remote session the request of the three autonomous organizations so that their managers keep their salaries intact and that they are not subject to the salary cap of 1.7 million pesos per year established in the Expenditure Budget of the Federation (PEf) 2020.

This revoked the agreement issued in January by Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, in which she denied suspensions to Banxico, INE and IFT, who contested the application of the salary cap, alleging violations of Article 127 of the Federal Political Constitution.

INE, IFT and Banxico release AMLO salary cap

The three organizations considered that the provisions of the Federation’s Expenditure Budget were made in accordance with the criteria of the Federal Law on Remuneration of Public Servants, which sets the maximum salary of the President of the Republic, however to set this parameter not all the benefits received by the president, such as housing, transportation and per diem, were added.

The SCJN has already approved that some INE councilors can earn more than the president

They also alleged that applying this salary restriction would violate their autonomy and independence, and asked the Court to specify how the President’s salary will be composed.

It may interest you:Suspending the salary cap is a ‘mistake’ by the SCJN, says AMLO

Other institutions that challenged the PEF were the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece) and the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), whose commands the Court allowed, last May 27, to keep their current wages, so neither they are obliged to adjust to the salary cap imposed by the legislators.

.