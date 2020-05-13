In their latest book, Acemoglu and Robinson, entitled “The narrow corridor”, academics make a fantastic historical overview of the development of the political institutions of very diverse societies in our evolution. They analyze the terms of the “social contract” that have existed throughout history and its different manifestations, categorizing these arrangements into four images of Leviathan: “Absent”, “Despotic”, “Paper” and “Chained”.

The ideal social contract is one in which the Leviathan (the State) is “chained”, since in these cases a narrow corridor of economic and social development is generated, with freedoms and well-being for the majority of citizens.

The key to keeping the state “chained” lies with two forces that are often opposed: the power of civil society and the power of the ruling class. When the State is all powerful, it falls into a despotic and authoritarian Government; on the other hand, in a country with a society where the powers that be dominate political institutions, Leviathan is “Paper”.

This brief summary of a 500-page text is useful to illustrate the importance of the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice this Monday declaring the “Bonilla Law” in Baja California unconstitutional.

The law was an outrage on all sides, violated the right to vote and the principle of legal certainty; violated the prohibition to carry out electoral reforms within 90 days prior to the electoral period; violated the principle of non-retroactivity of the law; and violated the Legislative process. An absurd abuse of power by Bonilla and Morena from BC.

The SCJN was up to the challenge to stop a despotic act of a state institution; but also Baja California civil society pushed hard to make the governor’s outrages evident and that his reform did not prosper. In a country with responsible institutions plus a vigorous civil society, the conditions are right for a development corridor. Baja was not left!

