Scientists warn of high misinformation and hoaxes about vaccines

The study was carried out by 16 Spanish researchers coordinated by the University of Navarra

They affirm that it has consequences on the security of the countries

The pandemic “has been a focus” of false content with “negative consequences for public health”

Hoaxes and misinformation about vaccines lead the ranking of fake news, which has proliferated significantly during the covid-19 pandemic.

Misinformation, or voluntary falsification of the news is, and more in the field of science and health, a very relevant social problem, but also a threat to the security of many countries, as highlighted by a team of scientists.

This is reflected in the report “Understand and combat misinformation about science and health”, carried out by the Multidisciplinary Working Group (GTM), which advises the Ministry of Science on scientific matters related to covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and which has been coordinated by the Professor of Journalism at the University of Navarra, Ramón Salaverría.

The GTM team is made up of 16 researchers from different areas of science and technology, including (as president) the professor and nutritionist José María Ordovás, Director of the Nutrition and Genomics Laboratory of the Tufts University of Boston; and several professors from Economics, experts in biodiversity, artificial intelligence, mathematicians or specialists in bioethics and law.

The pandemic, a fake news virus

The pandemic has been a constant source of news from the beginning, which has led to the dissemination of all kinds of false content “with the consequent negative consequences for citizens and damage to public health”, The authors of the report have corroborated, who have found that most of the falsehoods focus, in the last period, on vaccines.

Most of the falsehoods center on vaccine information

The study refers to the viral messages that cast doubt on vaccines through whatsApps and other messaging applications, at “conspiracy” annotations on social media, to expert assumptions videoss.

In addition to erroneous information slipped by some media, and even to false statements by some politicians and public figures, and analyzes how they have evolved since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Internet and social media help spread lies quickly

The study assures that a certain number of erroneous content is inherent in public communication (due to confusion, misunderstandings or involuntary mistakes), but it focuses the problem of misinformation in deliberate falsehoods and how Internet and the Social networks have contributed to spreading lies in greater numbers, with more immediacy and with greater scope.

They also warn that disinformation is no longer a matter of the media but that it has been installed mainly in areas where political disputes are settled, such as social networks and messaging applications, in which there are no informational “filters”.

Disinformation better than “fake news”

Among the recommendations to minimize the effects, the report advocates using the term “disinformation” and banishing that of “fake news”; not only because there is a perfect translation in Spanish, but because that This expression places the problem almost exclusively in the realm of the news media.

The researchers also propose that “media literacy” be promoted so that citizens learn and understand the importance of obtain quality information and reliable sourcess, so that they are able to identify potentially false content and to assess “the truth”.

In the specific case of the pandemic, the GTM report suggests the creation of a public access database or repository on disinformative content related to covid-19, since the absence of this type of documentary collection supposes “a serious obstacle” to study the disinformation and therefore to try to contain it.