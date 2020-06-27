Dark: scientific answers to the unknowns of fans about time travel | INSTAGRAM

The successful German Netflix series reopened a debate that has been unanswered for decades. Can you travel back in time? To which a scientist and professor at the University of Connecticut, Ronald Mallett, in conjunction with NASA clarified all doubts.

And it is that with the commotion that the next premiere of the last season of Dark has caused, due to its success for its extraordinary plot with a lot of emphasis on the dreamed of time travel, absolutely all history was accompanied by real theories and studies that many experts dared to carry out from the studies of Albert Einstein.

Who we know by famous “relativity theory”, such is the tribute to this scientist that, in the first seconds of the first season, the creators let us see a phrase to keep in mind: “The distinction between past, present and future is a stubbornly persistent illusion ”.

Which brings us back to the main question: Is it possible to travel in time? Mallett believes that time travel is possible. And it is based precisely on what Einstein said: « The result is that, according to the spatial theory of relativity, if you travel fast enough you are traveling in time. And indeed, that would be a representation of time travel » .

Likewise, in a dialogue with a major American television channel, the physics professor made another clarification: « In Einstein’s theory, what we call space also implies time, so it is called space time, whatever you do to space also happens to time ”.

And, in another interview with the History Channel the professor revealed that we are concentrating on sending information to the past and not on sending people, Einstein said that the river of time can be controlled and gravity can affect time, likewise, light can create gravity « My advance was to understand that light can affect time, » he added.

For its part, NASA itself has reported that it coincides with Mallett, because in an article published on its official site they assured that time travel is real, but it is not exactly what we have seen in the movies. Well, under certain conditions, it is possible to experience the time that passes at a different speed of 1 second per second.

So to explain it more simply, NASA gives us an example: « There was an experiment that used two clocks configured at exactly the same time. One clock stayed on Earth, while the other flew in an airplane (going in the same direction) in which the Earth rotates).

After the plane flew around the world, scientists compared the two clocks. The clock on the rapidly moving airplane was slightly behind the clock on the ground. So the plane’s clock was traveling a little slower than 1 second per second. «