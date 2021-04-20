Scientists support delaying the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna to speed up vaccination, but also using the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines

Recent studies have shown that the protection offered by the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna is 80%

Alex Arenas and Joan Carles March are committed to following the UK model: “It’s the best strategy, we should have done it from minute one”

Daniel López-Acuña is the opposite: “Putting the four vaccines we have is what would make epidemiological sense”

Delaying the second dose of the vaccine to be able to immunize more people with the first one. Vaccinate more vulnerable people in less time. Although the protection is not 100% for the vaccinated, doing so can be of great benefit to society, to that collective immunity that can stop the spread of the virus, in the middle of the fourth wave of the pandemic and with fewer vaccines available than expected. Many countries already do. UK was the first.

Now, Spain also studies it, for those under 80 years of age. Y the reason is clear: trying to outrun the virus. But it should also be clarified if it is appropriate or risky to do so, if it is the best strategy epidemiological to expedite vaccination. The proposed change involves two of the vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna, both of mRNA. And would suppose delay the administration of the second dose for between six and eight weeks, which is currently inoculated at 21 days at Pfizer and at 28 at Moderna.

“The proposal is not the most appropriate and it does not comply with the technical data sheets and EMA recommendations on these vaccines. If it is postponed, it must be within the window that was approved by the EMA: 42 days. No further. Health works with the hypothesis that it will work, but it is not the basis on which the vaccines were approved ”. It is the opinion of Daniel López-Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of the WHO.

The best strategy to speed up vaccination?

The epidemiologist believes that vaccination in the elderly must be accelerated, but not like that. “Must put all the artillery in the group of 60 to 80 years, which at the moment have very little coverage, we have to accelerate the pace ”. But he assures that the problem is not being approached well. “We need better coverage of the population aged 60 to 80 years, but we will only achieve that if we put the four vaccines that we have at the service of that population, without age limits and regardless of the type of vaccine ”.

His proposal is clear: “Don’t do without Janssen and AstraZeneca, not setting age limits, and turning completely into these groups. That is what would make epidemiological sense to reduce the risk of severity, hospitalization and death ”. López-Acuña is “in favor of going from strength to strength at full sail for that age group. But not like that. If epidemiologically reasoned, this (delaying the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna) is not what to do ”.

In order to Joan Carles March, specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health, the epidemiologist’s proposal makes sense, but also the Health one. “This strategy is good and the other one is good too. Four vaccines, and more time between vaccines are the two strategies to complement “.

Something that the mathematician and researcher Alex Arenas. “I have no doubt that it would be the best: to enhance the vaccination of Janssen and Astrazeneca to vaccinate with everything we have. Vaccination is the jewel in the crown: let’s vaccinate with everything we have ”.

But both March and Arenas are in favor of the change proposed by Health, to follow the British model. “It is not risky to delay the second dose. That strategy has been followed by the United Kingdom and has achieved a very large number of people vaccinated.” The scientific popularizer Gorka Orive thinks the same, which gives the UK as an example and explains why.

The United Kingdom decided to bet months ago by vaccinating with a dose the more people the better. Today it only registers a few deaths from COVID19 (<10) in a population of 66 million. pic.twitter.com/yEdIDKljkc – Gorka Orive (@gorka_orive) April 19, 2021

He is also in favor of delaying the second dose to speed up vaccination on virologist from the Autonomous University of Madrid José Antonio López Guerrero. “It seems reasonable, it has worked in the UK. It seems to me a good idea to reach the largest number of people with the first dose, facing this fourth wave that is consolidating, and put what would be the booster dose until, perhaps, eight weeks later. Although he also insists on the need to use the other vaccines: “It does not make sense not to give the second dose of AstraZeneca.”

Why was it considered risky before?

United Kingdom, Denmark or Belgium were the first in adopting this vaccination model, a few months ago. And many experts, then, considered it risky. Mainly for two reasons: there was insufficient data on the efficacy of the vaccine only with the first dose, and it was feared that this could facilitate more mutations of the virus.

The EMA also advised against delaying more than 42 days the second dose of Pfizer, and FDA warned of “counterproductive effects on public health”. Why? Due to the lack of scientific evidence to support the decision. In the trials of both vaccines, patients who had received only one dose was followed up, it was very brief, so it was unclear if his immunity would be strong and long-lasting.

In their January 4 report we can read: “Until vaccine manufacturers have data and science to support a change, We continue to strongly recommend that the authorized dosing schedule be followed by the FDA for each COVID-19 vaccine “. Has the landscape changed now? Is there new data and evidence to support a change?

Protection from the first dose: 80%

Now, we have a recent US CDC report on the protection of first-dose mRNA vaccines. Published in late March, the study concludes that “under real-world conditions … the efficacy of the vaccine in partial immunization (14 days after the first dose and before the second) it was 80% ”.

The study was conducted in a cohort of 3,950 people– Healthcare personnel, first responders, and other essential workers, at eight US locations. Between December 14, 2020 and March 13, 2021 They were followed up weekly, with detection tests for SARS-CoV-2 for 13 consecutive weeks.

And what did they see? That “between the fully immunized people (14 days after the second dose) were reported 0.04 infections per 1,000 person-days, and that among the partially immunized people (14 days after the first dose and before the second) detected 0.19 infections per 1,000 person-days ”. The study concludes that “the estimated effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine for the prevention of infections was 90% for complete immunization and 80% for partial immunization ”.

More protection by lengthening doses

With these data on the table, and with those of his own studies, the mathematician and researcher Alex Arenas is a firm supporter of betting on the protection of that first dose and postponing the second. “Right now, it would be the best measure that could be taken, because the first dose offers very high protection and we can advance vaccination. It’s the best strategy, we should have done it from minute one ”.

And explain something else. “The models even say that we could delay it more, but we would be outside the range of specificity of the vaccine ”. If it is delayed to the maximum allowed by the vaccine itself, Arenas explains that the models have shown that “the best strategy to get enough immunity for the infection to go down is to extend this first dose to the limit that is allowed. You wouldn’t be doing anything out of range. “

March matches him. “An extended interval between doses results in higher antibody levels and longer duration of protection. There is a lot of scientific literature in favor of the second dose being given later, because over time it improves the neutralizing capacity of the immune system ”. He acknowledges that this is not recommended by the EMA, but considers that “opening the strategy gives good results, it is good to do it.”

On the risk of the appearance of variants

Another reason why, months ago, experts advised against delaying the second dose is the fear that it could stimulate the appearance of new variants of the virus. One of them, the prestigious Virologist at Mount Sinai Hospital Florian Krammer, then warned on his Twitter profile that, when you want to generate mutations in the laboratory, what you do is precisely “subject the virus to a low pressure of antibodies”, and compared that situation with that there would be after a first dose if the second is postponed.

1) If we want to generate difficult viral escape mutants in the lab (eg for epitope mapping), we subject the virus to low antibody pressure and then slowly move up. A little bit like after one vaccine dose. I think it would be good to give the second dose as soon as possible. – Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) January 3, 2021

Now, Arenas warns of “the models already include the possibility of new variants, everything is very worked. The variants that we have had have arisen in conditions of extreme incidence and are a problem, but delaying the second dose will not force the virus to mutate, it would happen in any situation ”. He also believes that “with the extraordinary effectiveness of these vaccines, the selective pressure to which we subject the virus gives us more benefit than risk. What’s more, these vaccines already offer protection against the variants ”.

More people protected, but are contagions stopped?

For all this, Arenas, like March, is a firm supporter of the change in strategy proposed by Health with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. March is confident that if you choose to delay the second doses, “It will undoubtedly increase the number of people protected with a first dose without delaying too much the achievement of the complete regimen ”.

López-Acuña is not in favor of the change in strategy or the approach that is being given: which will help to contain the increase in infections. Vaccines help reduce the risks of severe disease, hospitalizations and death for the vaccinated, explains the epidemiologist, but they do not prevent the virus from spreading further. At least not so immediately.

“The argument that” as infections are increasing, we are going to vaccinate more people ” it’s fallacious, because the vaccine does not interrupt the contagion, but the severity of the infection. The vaccine is going to have an impact in months but not now, so in the short term. There is a confusion in the reasoning. One thing does not lead to the other, the vaccine is not going to interrupt the fourth wave, it is a bet for the future. “ The epidemiologist believes that vaccination must be reinforced and, “at the same time, do everything possible to prevent infections, and that is not done with the vaccine but with strict restrictions ”.