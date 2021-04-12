Scientists stop Bill Gates’ plan to cover the Sun for ethical reasons

A series of ethical questions by the scientific community stopped Bill Gates’s attempt to cover the Sun.

The experiment of geoengineering led by Bill Gates generated controversy as soon as it reached the media. The scientific community of various disciplines reacted with severe criticism. Due to pressure from various experts, the project has been postponed until 2022, tentatively.

What was the original plan?

One of the issues that has occupied the agenda of Bill Gates in recent years is the global climate emergency. Therefore, the objective behind his project was to decrease the planet temperature blocking the sun with aerosol. Some scientists still consider it as a real alternative to combat climate change. Others have shown serious reservations.

This experiment aims to analyze the consequences that could be generated spraying the atmosphere with particles that reflect sunlight. In this way, in principle, it could help to control global warming to desirable levels. From the data obtained, Harvard scientists will be able to study the feasibility and potential of these technologies.

Why was the Gates project postponed?

According to Popular Mechanics, the idea it seemed very good at first. In fact, for the pilot experiment, the scientists in charge of Bill Gates’ project sought to release only a small amount of aerosol material in the sky at a specific location.

However, colleagues at Harvard University showed serious dissatisfaction with this action. According to opponents of the investigation, this type of decision should “considered in more detail and taking into account the ethical implications“.

According to this group of scientists, they should be analyzed the consequences long-term that these types of technological advances could have in the environment, since never before has an egeoengineering effort this big. In order for this path to be traversed, however, the launch of the platform was will be postponed until 2022.

