Nature is always surprising usAnd, in different ways, it shows us that human beings are a tiny part of it. And one of those ways of teaching us that we are not the center of this planet, is when They discover a new species of animal that we thought we had mastered.

And this 2020, in the midst of a pandemic that has paralyzed the world and has made several “displaced” animals regain the spaces that we have taken from them, it is happening again. A group of scientists from India discovered a new species of green viper that is beautiful.

But a curious fact, which is also fascinating, is that These scientists decided to name this “new” viper as Salazar Slytherin, scientifically as Trimeresurus salazar. For all those who have been away from pop culture, cinema and children’s and youth literature for the last 20 years, This name comes from the Harry Potter universe.

As we know, Salazar Slytherin was one of the four founding fathers and mothers of the Hogwarts College of Mafia and Wizardry. The other heads are Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, and Helga Hufflepuff, who are also considered to be some of the most powerful wizards and witches in the world of magic.

Their last names are the name of the four houses. Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione, are part of Gryffindor while The bad, hateful and wealthy children of Hogwarts are part of Slytherin.

However. What the hell does Slytherin have to do with snakes? (Excuse me – don’t excuse me – the Harry Potter classes). As well. Salazar Slytherin is known for his ability to speak to snakes, and that is why a snake is the symbol of this hated house.

Harry Potter, having a part of Voldemort within him, is able to speak Parseltongue and communicate with snakes. And one last thing: Voldemort was part of the Slytherin house.

This viper is part of the rattlesnakes, which are poisonous and are found throughout East and Southeast Asia. This green viper was found in India, and it joins a family of 48 species. Males are characterized by having an orange-red line on the head.

The researchers decided to put Salazar Slytherin on this beautiful green viper and it makes us very happy. So If you thought you were a true Harry Potter fan, you must know that you were outmatched by these scientists. Or failing that, discover a new species and baptize it officially with some reference of this universe created by J.K. Rowling.