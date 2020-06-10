Researchers from the University of Tokyo managed to record for the first time in history the movement of molecules in real time. The research was conducted in collaboration with the Japan Polytechnic Institute and the Virginia State University of the United States. Using incredible technology that combined a powerful electron microscope, an ultra-sensitive camera capable of recording at 1600 frames per second (fps) and special software to improve image quality, the researchers outperformed previous experiments on the same by a good stretch. nature.

The experiment filmed vibrating carbon nanotubes containing fullerene molecules (C60), these in the form of small polygons formed by carbon atoms:

After capture images at a high speed of 1600 frames per secondScientists had to use an image processing technique known as Chambolle to improve image quality:

“To compensate for noise and achieve greater clarity, we used an image-processing technique called Chambolle Noise Suppression Variation. They may not have realized it, but they probably have seen this algorithm in action as it is widely used to improve image quality in Internet videos, “said Eiichi Nakamura, a chemist at the University of Tokyo and author of the study.

Using this technique, scientists captured the mechanical movement of fullerene molecules, a molecule that usually takes on geometric shapes that resemble spheres.

It may only look like static to you, but trained researchers can use new high-speed atomic resolution video to see physical events and chemical reactions like never before. #UTokyoResearch https://t.co/dZMaSHamKm pic.twitter.com/nxNXTer7MD – UTokyo |東京 大学 (@UTokyo_News_en) June 4, 2020

However, the experiment still has some aspects to polish, such as the fact that the final image is not processed in real time, but requires that it undergo the noise suppression algorithm. “We still have serious problems due to the fact that the processing takes place after the video is captured, which means that the visual reaction of the experiment under the microscope is not in real time,” said Nakamura.