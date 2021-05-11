Scientists manage to create Star Wars and Star Trek laser beams | Technology

Researchers at Brigham Young University have managed to recreate the laser beams that we see in science fiction movies in reality.

Since the Star Trek series in the 60s, and Star Wars in the 70s, they managed to popularize lasers, scientists have tried to recreate this effect in real life.

Lasers were produced decades ago, but as a continuous light source, not in short pulses visible to the human eye, as is a laser shot from a pistol, or a spaceship.

Now, scientists from Brigham Young University in Utah (United States), have achieved recreate this effect in real life: Laser beams that not only move and are visible to the human eye, but can also create moving figures – like an animated film without a screen. You can see it in this video:

The effect is called Volumetric image without display, because unlike conventional holograms, you do not need a screen to generate the image.

The laser beam or light figure is drawn directly in the air so again, unlike holograms, can be viewed from any angle.

How do these volumetric images without a screen work? What this technology does is catch and illuminate a particle floating in the air. It then moves fast enough to leave a trace of light visible to the human eye.

In this way you can recreate what you want: from the laser shot of the Star Trek ships seen in the video, to the lightsabers of Star Wars. Or animated figures like the doll that moves on the finger.

One of the cheapest 4K projectors on the market. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, with HDR, with a maximum size of 300 inches. It also supports 3D cinema and can operate with a 24 Hz refresh rate for cinematic content.

The only handicap that, at the moment, this technology has, is that very small particles used, and the objects they move over have to be on the same scale. That is why the ships or the Yoda that we can see in the video are barely a few millimeters long.

Now they are working on a technique that allows objects and scenes of any size to be used.

Maybe in a few years the laser beam effects we see in the movies will be real, thanks to volumetric images without a screen.