Scientists locate the largest energy beam ever seen in space

05/24/2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

Scientists have yet to solve many of the mysteries that exist in the Universe. One of them is related to the incredible beams of light energy that occur from time to time as great flashes in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Thus, from ScienceNews they have echoed a team that has used the new LHAASO (The high altitude aerial telescope located in China) has detected the largest beam of light located to date, and that it comes from a group of dozens of points hot in our galaxy. The largest beam of light has come from a beam with about 1.4 quadrillion volts. The previous record was listed with “only” one quadrillion.

The discovery suggests that the Milky Way is loaded with particle accelerators that power electrons and protons to extreme speeds. No this clear what causes these hot spots, although some nebulae or the birth of some stars are the most obvious candidates.

This also could hold the key to more discoveries to come. LHAASO will become fully operational at the end of the year 2021, so it is expected that many more sources of intense light will be found in the vicinity, which could bring more answers about the creation of the systems that make up the universe.