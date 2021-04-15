Scientists led by Izpisua create hybrid human and monkey embryos

The long-term goal is to achieve interspecies organ transplants and to achieve the regeneration of human tissues

The Spanish researcher’s team Juan Carlos Izpisúa has succeeded in creating hybrid human and monkey embryos for the first time in a laboratory in China. They are called chimeras because they combine genetic material of different nature.

The Ispisúa team, divided between the Salk Institute in the US and the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM), has carried out this experiment in the Asian country given its lax legislation on genetic experimentation.

The study, led by the Spanish researcher, has managed to grow cells of one species within an organism of a different species, which represents a great advance, by demonstrating a new integration of human cells in embryos of another animal species.

The research, published in the journal Cell, based on previous work by the Izpisua research team, goes a step further in the generation of chimeric organisms (organisms that contain cells of two or more species), according to UCAM sources in a statement.

And it is that the ability to grow cells of one species within an organism of another different species offers scientists a very powerful tool for research and medicine.

It is an approach that could improve understanding of the early stages of human development, the onset and progression of disease or aging, as well as serving as innovative platforms for drug analysis or addressing the imperative need to generate human organs for transplantation. However, developing such capabilities remains a great challenge.

“These chimeric approaches can actually be very helpful in advance biomedical research not only in the early, but also the later stages of life“Izpisua says.

The experiment: generating human organs for transplantation

Consisted of primate embryos in which the genes responsible for the formation of certain organs have been inactivated and they have then been injected with stem cells of human origin. The embryos have continued their development until week 14, at which time they have been destroyed following the international ethical consensus in this regard.

The World Health Organization estimates that the 130,000 organ transplants performed each year represent only 10% of the existing need. Izpisua’s team believed that the growth of human cells in pig embryos, whose organ size, physiology and anatomy are similar to those of humans, would serve to alleviate this problem..

On 2017, published a pioneering article in this field, where he described how human cells integrated into pig embryos in the early stages of development, marking the first step towards the production of transplantable human organs using large animals.

However, the contribution of human cells to the development of the pig embryo was quite low, which could be due to the long evolutionary distance (90 million years) between the two species. On the other hand, when the experiment was carried out between evolutionarily closer animals such as rat and mouse, functional organs were generated in each other, with the capacity to be transplanted.

These results made Izpisua set out to investigate the integration of human cells into a phylogenetically closer species, the macaques.. While these types of human-macaque chimeras would not be used for human organ transplants, they would reveal invaluable information about how human cells develop and integrate, and how cells of different species communicate with each other.

Izpisua compares the process of integration and communication between cells of two different species with the communication between two people in different languages: between human and pig cells the communication would be similar to being understood in Spanish and Chinese, while between human and macaque cells would be how to communicate in Spanish and Italian.

By better understanding the molecular pathways of communication involved in this interspecies (human-macaque), researchers could improve the integration of human cells into more suitable hosts, such as pigs, that could be used both in regenerative medicine to better understand the process of development and aging.

In the study now published in Cell, the researchers labeled reprogrammed human pluripotent stem cells hiPCs (cells that are capable of becoming all cell types in the body) with a fluorescent protein, and inserted these labeled cells into macaque embryos in the laboratory.

This study has been possible thanks to the technology published last year by the Izpisua team in collaboration with Weizhi Ji of the Kunming University of Science and Technology in Yunnan, China (also a collaborator in this new work) that allowed monkey embryos remain alive and grow in the laboratoryoutside the mother’s body for an extended period of time.

In the current work, the experiment ended 19 days after the injection of the human cells and, through immunofluorescence studies, the researchers observed that human stem cells survived and integrated into the macaque embryo with better relative efficiency than in previous experiments carried out in pigs.

To identify the molecular communication pathways between the cells of the two species in the current study, the transcriptome of the generated chimera was analyzed, or what is the same, a reading was made of which genes and which molecules were active. They observed that chimera cells had different transcriptomic profiles than controls and they detected that several communication channels had been activated.

Once this molecular communication is better understood, chimeric structures could allow researchers to have a unprecedented insight into the early stages of development human embryonic. Furthermore, this approach could be used to generate human organs for transplantation in host species more evolutionarily distant from humans, such as the pig, which is more suitable for various reasons: social, economic and ethical, among others.

The PhDs from UCAM, the institution that finances the project, Llanos Martínez and Estrella Núñez, Vice-Rector for Research, are part of the research team, who has indicated that this project, once again in pigs, is now being resumed in Spain.

On the other hand, these organisms constitute a new platform to study how certain diseases such as cancer arise. For example, genes associated with certain types of cancer could be engineered into a human cell that is inserted into a chimeric model.

Observing the progression of the disease in this model could reveal more applicable results than those now obtained in typical animal models, in which the disease may follow a different course. These chimeric models of disease also could be used to test the efficacy of drugs in humans.

Another avenue of investigation in which you could offer unique knowledge is aging. “We don’t know if all organs age at the same rate, or if perhaps one organ drives the aging of all the others and acts as a switch in the process. Using chimerism to grow, for example, the organ of a common rat In a longer-lived species, such as the naked mole rat, we could investigate which organs may be key to aging and which signals are involved in its survival, “says Izpisua.

As a leading expert in the field of chimera research, Izpisua has consulted with all relevant regulatory bodies as well as independent bioethicists to ensure that the work complies with all ethical and legal standards in force.

“We believe that the way to carry out these studies, with the utmost rigor in ethical considerations and in close coordination with regulatory agencies, is as important as the relevance of the results obtained for health and research,” adds Izpisua . “As a last resort, we conduct these studies to understand and improve human health“.