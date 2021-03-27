Scientists identify more than 140,000 species of viruses in the human intestine

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The Viruses are the most numerous biological entities on the planet. Now, researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute have identified more than 140,000 viral species living in the human intestine, more than half of which have never been seen before.

The document, published in Cell, contains an analysis of more than 28,000 gut microbiome samples, collected in different parts of the world. The number and diversity of viruses the researchers found was surprisingly high and the data opens new avenues of research to understand how viruses that live in the gut affect human health.

The human intestine is an environment with incredible biodiversity. In addition to bacteria, hundreds of thousands of viruses called bacteriophages, which can infect bacteria.

It is known that imbalances in our gut microbiome can contribute to complex diseases and conditionssuch as inflammatory bowel disease, allergies, and obesity. However, relatively little is known about the role they play our intestinal bacteria and bacteriophates that infect them in human health and disease.

In this sense, using a DNA sequencing method called metagenomics, the researchers explored and cataloged the biodiversity of viral species found in 28,060 metagenomes public human gut and 2,898 isolated bacterial genomes grown from humans.

Thus, the analysis identified over 140,000 viral specials that live in the human intestine, more than half of those that had been seen up to that moment.

In addition, among the tens of thousands of viruses discovered, it was identified a new high prevalence clade, a group of viruses believed to have a common ancestor, to which the authors referred as Gubaphage. It was also discovered that this is the second most prevalent group of viruses in the human intestine, after crAssphage, which was discovered in 2014.

Both viruses seem infect similar types of human gut bacteriaBut, without further investigation, it is difficult to know the exact functions of Gubaphage.

The results of the study are part of the gut phage database (GPD), a highly curated database that contains 142,809 non-redundant phate genomes, which will be an invaluable resource for those studying bacteriophages and the role they play in regulating the health of our gut bacteria.