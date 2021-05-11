Scientists from Stanford University reveal 5 keys to the safe use of the mask or face mask

More than a year after implemented current measures to prevent contagion by Covid-19, these are still important; However, in view of the new guidelines given by the WHO, scientists from Stanford University give 5 keys to using the mask.

1. Cloth masks can help prevent the spread of the virus

The use of masks is vital to avoid contagion. It is a resource that contributes to control the spreadAccording to Larry Chu, professor of anesthesia in an interview for Stanford Medicine. The point is that, as is already known, the transmission is through the air.

By expelling the aerosols it is possible to spread it to other people. Even if someone has no symptoms, they are likely to be asymptomatic and infect others. Masks made of fabric They also help, along with hand washing, to prevent the spread of the virus.

2. The use of a mask is not harmful

There are still those who believe that the use of masks is harmful. This is because they think that limits oxygen circulation and that you end up inhaling the carbon dioxide that is expelled and this could cause brain damage.

An appropriate mask offers the ventilation needed to breathe. That is why it should not be too tight but not too big. On the other hand, the use of a mask is a reminder to continue to be cautious.

3. How to make homemade masks

The masks that provide the best protection are surgical and N95. Homemade masks are also effective, but to improve this efficiency it is recommended that they have 3 layers of different fabrics.

Homemade masks should have 3 layers of different fabrics, one of which should be cotton and the other should be waterproof. Photo: Shutterstock

According to the new WHO recommendation, masks against Covid-19 They must have a layer of cotton or nylon fabric, and the outer layer that is made of waterproof material. Of course, you have to be careful with materials that can cause allergies.

4. Masks with static charge

Something that can help improve the effectiveness of masks is static charge. At Stanford University they are working with materials that can produce static so that the effectiveness of a homemade mask is equal to a medical one, as indicated by Amy Price, a researcher at said institution.

Some suitable materials for generating static are cotton, polyester, polypropylene, nylon, and silk. To charge them with static electricity, they should only be rubbed for 30 seconds with a latex glove before use. According to research, the efficiency is 30% more.

5. The use of the mask reduces the contagion

In the countries where the use of a mask was implemented on time, reduced the amount of contagion. Now that the use of cloth masks is very common, they need to be made with appropriate materials and are used consistently, both in public places and in closed places.

Those who have already been vaccinated should also continue to use the mask, as they are still prone to contagion or can infect others. It is a practical way to take care of yourself and others.

