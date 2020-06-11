Thousands of scientists and institutions related to science around the world participated this Wednesday in a stoppage of academic activities

Thousands of scientists and science-related institutions worldwide participated this Wednesday in a stoppage of academic activities as a protest against racism and inequalities in what they have baptized as “Strike for Black Lives”.

The initiative was promoted by the organization Particles for Justice and the platform Shout Down STEAM (Close Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) and, according to the organizers, has been seconded by scientists from all over the world, researchers from prestigious universities such as Harvard, participants in platforms such as Academia and renowned scientific publications, such as the journal Nature.

Many institutions are joining the #ShutDownSTEM reflective strike called by #ParticlesForJustice, which invites us to use June 10 to educate ourselves and take action against racism. The invitation translated and contextualized by @stellarbawse and @antigonasegura here pic.twitter.com/slqVh4IfEN – Astrobitos (@astrobitos) June 9, 2020

As an alternative to academic work, the promoters of this idea propose scientists and researchers to invest time to reflect and discuss racism and find ways to end inequalities in their closest areas.

The idea of ​​calling a strike comes from Brittany Kamai, physicist at UC Santa Cruz and the California Institute of Technology, who on June 1 proposed the initiative to a group of friends, according to local media reports.

Among these close friends was Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, researcher at the University of New Hampshire and member of Particles for Justice, and the astrophysicist of the Autonomous University of Mexico Yilen Gómez.

These three women decided create the ShutDownStem.com website on June 5 to spread the initiative, and they took advantage of the fact that Prescod-Weinstein was a member of Particles for Justice to spread the idea throughout the organization.

It may interest you:

Blackout Tuesday: The day the internet went black

The nine-year-old boy who started a protest against racism in the Chicago neighborhood