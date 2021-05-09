Scientists find a therapy that may be definitive against prostate cancer

A group of British scientists has discovered that a key protein may be the secret to treating prostate cancer patients with immunotherapy drugs. Clinical trials have already started, with the aim of release white blood cells They kill the cancer to attack the tumor.

As reported in the Daily Mail, immunotherapies have had amazing results against some types of diseases. But until now, they had not worked against prostate cancer and scientists hadn’t been able to figure out why.

Now, researchers at the Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden Hospital in London They say they have the answer, and it’s a protein called CD38.

Cancer hijacks white blood cells called B cells and manipulates them to make CD38. Research suggests that it then deprives other white blood cells that kill cancer of energy they need to attack the tumor.

This means that drugs that target CD38 could unleash the power of the immune system on cancer cells. These administered to 24 men with advanced prostate cancer, isatuximab, an immunotherapy used to treat blood cancer, revitalized the white blood cells that kill cancer.

The researched Johann de Bono, explained: “There is a lot of evidence that prostate cancer causes what we call immune tolerance: that cancer prevents the body from attacking it with its immune cells. “

“Our findings suggest that we can attack immune cells showing CD38 proteins to wake up the immune system, “he added.

Samples from more than 200 men with advanced prostate cancer revealed that those whose tumors were high in the CD38 protein had the twice as likely to die in the next ten to 15 years.

The research, published in the journal European Urology, also found that cancer became harder to deal with as protein levels increased.

ICR Professor Paul Workman said: “Studies like this one are critical to helping us understand how prostate cancer interacts with the body’s immune defenses and could help pave the way for more effective treatments. “