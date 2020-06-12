A group of Chilean researchers announced the finding of the “strongest alpaca antibody in the world” against COVID-19, which could create a nasal inhaler that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the human body.

“With this we would prevent the virus from replicating efficiently and make the individual’s immune system respond. The antibody would cope with the virus without completely eliminating it, and the people treated could create more antibodies that in the long run help in their immunity”, Alejandro Rojas, leader of the trial and head of the Medical Biotechnology Laboratory of the Austral University of Chile (UACh) explained to Efe.

Scientists around the world study how the immune system of camelids can be beneficial in the fight against the coronavirus, since they produce a simpler and more effective type of antibody in the recognition of the surface of viruses and bacteria.

Having successfully isolated an “extremely good” alpaca antibody, UACh researchers face the challenge of demonstrating its ability to block the coronavirus.

If tested, experts consider creating a tool, such as a nasal inhaler, that allows the antibody to bind to the “spikes” or “crown” of the virus (proteins) and prevent its entry into cells .

“To someone who has the virus and who is beginning to carry an infection, a high amount of antibodies could be added to the lung, and the virus that was going to infect other cells and would aggravate the disease, cannot do it , because once it goes out into the space of the pulmonary epithelium, it is blocked, “said Rojas.

The Modern company announced that the work is in the third phase.

In the case of having been in contact with someone infected, the doctor in Biochemistry assured that the antibody would serve as a prophylactic, that is, it would preserve or protect the person from the disease.

The team of scientists from the Austral University of Chile, some of whom were trained in the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which is carrying out similar studies, expects that in about six months they will have convincing results.

However, Rojas asked for some type of financing to cover the nearly two million dollars that the trial costs, and emphasized that it is “an issue of global and national importance.”