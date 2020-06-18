How is a vaccine developed? 3:15

. – In the quest to find a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic, some scientists fear that President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” will disregard proven vaccine technologies that have time and again had successful results.

The Trump government is not funding developments for potential vaccines that take into account procedures that have been used successfully for over 50 years, including current vaccines against hepatitis, flu, polio, and rabies.

Instead, the United States is investing up to more than $ 2 billion in newer approaches that are promising, but for the most part, they have not resulted in approved vaccines, let alone vaccines with a long history.

Saad Omer, an infectious disease expert at Yale University, said that Operation Warp Speed ​​(Spanish for “Operation at the Speed ​​of Light”) needs to broaden its spectrum to include older technologies.

“New technologies are good and could work well, but we really should be covering all our bets,” said Omer, who has helped develop several vaccines.

Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who developed a rotavirus vaccine, agrees.

“Just because it’s new doesn’t mean it’s better,” he said.

China and the USA USA they take drastically different approaches

China is taking a very different approach than the United States, with four of its five vaccines in clinical trials using the older approach.

But the director of the US National Institutes of Health (INS) says there is a “need for speed” and that the older approach takes “considerably more time” to develop.

“We have no time to lose,” Dr. Francis Collins told CNN.

Collins said he also has security concerns about the older approach favored by the Chinese. That approach leads the entire virus to provoke an immune response from the body, but the virus is inactivated first so that it does not cause harm.

“If you were not completely successful in inactivating the virus, you would be afraid that the vaccine itself could be dangerous,” he said. “There is always a lot more concern for security.”

Newer vaccines use only part of the virus, or even just its genetic material. Collins said that these types of vaccines “carry no risk of transmitting the disease.”

Dr. Philip Russell, a retired commanding general and former commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command who helped develop several vaccines, also pointed to safety concerns with an inactivated virus vaccine.

“I think they are doing the right thing,” Russell said of the American approach.

But some other scientists wonder whether the older technology really takes much longer or is more insecure.

“The Chinese would not do this if they did not have a rational plan for it. They’re not wrong, ”said John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College. “The Chinese are not illogical.”

An announcement this week confirms this.

According to Brazilian health authorities, a Chinese company, Sinovac Biotech, will start phase 3 clinical trials with an inactivated virus vaccine in the first week of July. Such trials are the last step before a vaccine seeks regulatory approval.

“You have to test it to know,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine specialist at Baylor College of Medicine, who is working on a covid vaccine that uses a different approach than the Chinese.

But vaccine experts say older approaches can be done safely, pointing to vaccines on the market that use inactivated viruses.

They also point out that most of the money from the US government it is being spent on new technology that has been studied experimentally but has never been commercialized.

“We just don’t know if they are really safer,” said Offit, the vaccinologist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Vaccines Receiving US Funds

So far, the United States government has announced that it will fund phase 3 trials for vaccines made by three teams: Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

Moderna is expected to start its trial next month. AstraZeneca is slated to start in August, and its partner, the University of Oxford, has already started in the UK. Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 testing is expected to begin in September.

Those three teams use approaches that have been studied in clinical trials for other viruses but have never resulted in an approved vaccine.

It is unclear whether funding for the Phase 3 studies will continue for other companies.

In addition, the government has funded, at significantly lower levels, pre-phase 3 research for three other companies that are developing covid-19 vaccines. Of these, Merck has used the same technology for an approved Ebola vaccine, and Sanofi has used the technology for an already approved flu vaccine. Versions of the platform used by the third company, Novavax, have been used in various vaccines.

Most of the US funding comes from the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Given the urgency of making hundreds of millions of doses of at least one safe and effective vaccine available as quickly as possible, the US government is creating a portfolio of covid-19 vaccines that first take advantage of the platform’s proven technologies, ”according to a statement to CNN by BARDA Acting Director Gary Disbrow.

“So far, we have selected vaccine candidates for this flexible portfolio based on a combination of attributes from those platforms, such as the safety and efficacy data of vaccines widely used or licensed in those platforms for other diseases, scalability, and the ability to national manufacture. We continue to add to the portfolio as other candidates produce compelling data, ”added Disbrow.

That spectrum is still not broad enough for some experts.

They say that if one of the American approaches works, then everything will be fine.

But if the Chinese are right and the United States is wrong, it is unclear when the Chinese would share their vaccine with the rest of the world.

And if the first U.S. vaccine to hit the market is only somewhat effective or has safety concerns, some fear that the American public will not believe public health authorities if they say they try the next vaccine to appear.

The scientific community “will lose some credibility if this is how it develops,” said Offit, the vaccine specialist at the University of Pennsylvania.

That’s why he and others want the United States to extend its reach a bit and fund a more diverse field of vaccine candidates, including the older type favored by the Chinese.

“As a scientist, I am very excited about the new technology,” said Omer, the Yale vaccine expert. “But if you think about this from a political perspective, it’s good to spread your risk.”