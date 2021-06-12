Scientists explore the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and find something unexpected

A new study has unexpectedly identified tiny elemental copper and iron deposits in the brain of two deceased people with Alzheimer’s disease, as published by researchers in the journal ‘Science Advances’.

These findings could help scientists to better understand how these elemental metals, discovered in the nucleus of amyloid plaques, contribute to neurodegenerative diseases and could point to a target for alternative therapies against Alzheimer’s.

Although enzymes and proteins containing positively charged copper and iron ions are known to control key processes in the human brain, little is known about how the organ mineralizes iron and copper, including the formation of elemental metal nanoparticles, which are more reactive than the oxides from which they arise.

To determine the distribution and chemical status of copper and iron within human amyloid plaque samples, The researchers examined amyloid plaque nuclei taken from the gray matter of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brains of two deceased Alzheimer’s patients, using a transmission X-ray microscope. scanning (STXM) based on the synchrotron.

They identified iron and copper in different chemically reduced states within the same plate, including various ionized and elemental forms, suggesting that repeated reduction and oxidation reactions may occur within these telltale clumps of misfolded proteins.

The unexpected identification of Cu0 and Fe0 within the amyloid plaques of Alzheimer’s disease suggests that biogenic metallic elements, previously observed only in microorganisms, viruses and plants, may also appear in humans, “the authors write.

And they add that “the reactivity of these metal phases differs from their metal oxide counterparts previously detected in the human brain and has the scope to redefine our understanding of the neurochemistry of metals and the role of metal toxicity in neurodegenerative diseases. “

emb