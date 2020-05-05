A team of scientists from different parts of the world discovered that billions of years ago there were rivers on the surface of Mars. Analyzing images of the planet’s surface captured by a NASA satellite, they found evidence of activity caused by large amounts of water on Martian rocks, thus shedding light on research on life on the red planet.

An article published in Nature Communications details the study that a team of scientists carried out on new images captured by the NASA satellite known as Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The HiRISE camera equipped on the satellite, which is located at a height of 400 km, took high-resolution photographs of the soil of Mars reaching 25 cm of soil per pixel.

The team of researchers transformed the images into a three-dimensional projection of the Hellas Basin from Mars, a huge crater that is on the surface of the planet. This model allowed them to observe sediment deposits 200 m deep and about 1.5 km wide. This type of formations could only have been created by the presence of large amounts of water in the opinion of scientists:

“To form these 200-meter tanks, we need conditions that require an environment capable of housing significant volumes of liquid water,” said study co-author Francesco Salese of Utrecht University.

Scientists also They turned to geological studies on planet Earth to reinforce their theory.:

“Here on Earth, for generations geologists have used sedimentary rocks to determine the conditions that existed on our planet millions and even billions of years ago,” said William McMahon, co-author of the study.

The team of researchers believes that these rivers on Mars could have existed for thousands of years on the planet to have formed such marks on the rocks. Still, many questions remain to be answered, but this is one more step in the investigation of life on Mars.

