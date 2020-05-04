Scientists are confident that this discovery will help develop human antibodies to treat or prevent the coronavirus COVID-19.

Several researchers have identified a human monoclonal antibody which prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) can infect cultured cells, which is the first step in developing a treatment against coronavirus, reported the journal Nature Communications.

With this discovery, by researchers from the Utrecht University, the Erasmus Medical Center and the Harbor BioMed (HBM), scientists hope it will help develop human antibodies to treat or prevent respiratory disease COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic It has spread rapidly throughout the world, infecting more than 3.3 million people and causing the death of more than 235,000 patients so far.

“This investigation It is a continuation of the work that our groups have done in the past with antibodies that target SARS-CoV that emerged in 2002/2003, “said Berend-Jan Bosch, researcher at the University of Utrecht.

“Using this collection of SARS-CoV antibodies, we have identified an antibody that also neutralizes infection of the SARS-CoV-2 in cultured cells. This neutralizing antibody has the potential to alter the course of the infection at infected host, support the elimination of the virus or protect an individual who is not infected (but) exposed to the virus, ”said Bosch.

The researcher noted that the antibody binds to a domain that is conserved in both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, which explains its ability to neutralize both virus.

“This cross-neutralizing characteristic of the antibody is very interesting and suggests that it may have the potential to mitigate disease that may arise in the future caused by coronaviruses, “added Bosch.

“This discovery provides a solid basis for additional research to characterize this antibody and begin to develop possible COVID-19 treatments“Indicated, meanwhile, Frank Grosveld, another of the authors of the investigation.

“This antibody used in this work is‘ fully human, ‘”added Grosveld.

The therapeutic antibodies Conventionals are first developed in other species and must then undergo additional treatment to “humanize” them, the article stated.

HBM President Jingsong Wang noted that there is more work to be done to determine whether this antibody can protect or reduce disease severity in humans.

“We believe that our technology can help meet this urgent need for public health and we are following other avenues of investigation, “he added.

With information from EFE