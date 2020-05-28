The report suggests that the coronavirus can be transmitted through inhalation of infected excreta particles.

Scientists in China They found traces of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the faeces of patients who died from the disease.

The results of the study of the Guangzhou Medical University They reached the media this week after being published in the magazine “Emerging Infectious Diseases”.

Initially, the group of researchers analyzed the case of a COVID-19 patient hospitalized in Guangzhou on January 17 with fever and cough. Five days later, his health worsened and he had to be connected to a ventilator. The 78-year-old man died on February 20.

“The isolation of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in the stool indicates the possibility of fecal-oral transmission or fecal-respiratory transmission through aerosolized stool,” the report states.

Specifically, the tests detected the ribonucleic acid (RNA) of the virus in four faecal samples that were collected between January 27 and February 7.

As a follow-up, the experts analyzed samples from 27 other patients, of whom 11 had the virus’s RNA. “This indicates that the infectious virus in the feces is a common manifestation of COVID-19,” the study concluded, as quoted by RT Noticias.

The analysis also showed that the feces collected between 17 and 28 days of symptoms had higher levels of virus DNA compared to respiratory tests.

The medium details that the live virus could not be isolated from the fecal samples collected after 28 days, but viral RNA was found, that is, only fragments.

