Scientists develop a stable, efficient and smaller sodium battery

A traditional lithium ion battery consists of an anode and a cathode, where the batteries are stored. lithium ion; a spacer to keep the electrodes separated on both sides; and finally an electrolyte, the liquid through which ions move. As the lithium flows from the anode to the cathode, the free electrons exit through the current collector to the device, while the lithium passes from the separator to the cathode.

When charging, the process is reversed and the lithium passes from the cathode, through the separator, to the anode. But the goal of scientists is replace lithium with sodium and remove anode, an idea that, originally, is not new. Although, until now, no one had really been able to demonstrate that these types of batteries could have a reasonable useful life, since they can fail very quickly or have a very low capacity.