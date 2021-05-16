Scientists design nanoparticles to trap and kill coronavirus

To create a trap capable of binding the virus in the same way, the researchers designed nanoparticles with a high density of ACE2 proteins on their surface, in addition to other nanoparticles with neutralizing antibodies on their surfaces, which are created inside the human body when someone is infected.

Although the idea is not new, since both ACE2 proteins and neutralizing antibodies have been used in treatments for COVID-19, it is new to join them to nanoparticles, thanks to which it has been created a much more robust system, capable of catching and eliminating the virus.

These nanoparticles, made of polymers and phospholipids, are around 500 nanometers in diameter, and are considerably smaller than a cell. And this is really positive, since it means that the nanoparticles can reach more areas inside the body, trapping the virus more effectively.