Scientists criticize in ‘the Lancet’ the lack of transparency of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

The European Union has not yet approved the Russian vaccine despite the interest of several countries such as Germany

“Restricted access to data undermines research”Writes in The Lancet a group of European researchers specialized in the analysis of scientific data. “It is imperative to access the data that support a study to confirm the results. And this is even more important if you see apparent errors and inconsistent statistics. Unfortunately this appears to have occurred in the phase 3 trials of the [vacuna rusa] Sputnik V”.

The letter to The Lancet is signed by professors from the universities of Amsterdam, Northwestern (USA), Rennes (France) and Moscow, all headed by Enrico M. Bucci, a biomedical researcher who chairs the firm Resis, dedicated to the audit of investigations and the detection of plagiarism and fraud in the scientific world.

“The results raise doubts”

“We have made multiple independent requests for access to the raw data that have never received a response,” they write. “The interim results of phase 3 of the trial continue to raise doubts.”

In February, the same journal The Lancet published the interim results of the trial, signed by the creators of the Russian vaccine and reportedly independently reviewed by other scientists. Sputnik V offered 91% protection against covid. The Russian vaccine is based on adenovirus technology, such as that from AstraZeneca and Janssen.

“We have significant doubts about the availability of data that support the researchers’ conclusions,” critical scientists now write in The Lancet. “The researchers say that the data will not be shared until the trial is complete and only if it is approved by the laboratory and its security department. The exchange of data is one of the pillars of the reliability of an investigation and its delivery cannot be conditional.”.

Lack of transparency

They are also concerned that the full study protocol has not been made public:. “Initially, they were going to assess the first study endpoint after the first dose, but then they deferred the assessment until after the second dose. The first result they present, the effectiveness of 91%, depends on this change and the reasons for the change have not been explained ”.

Inconsistent definitions

In addition, they point to inconsistent and unclear definitions regarding the first objective of the essay. They cite as an example that there is talk of “covid-19 diagnostic protocols, including the PCR test”, but clinical parameters are not detailed to determine who is a COVID-19 suspect, what type of diagnosis was used, when the PCR was done, or how many cycles of amplification were used. “The way in which suspected COVID-19 cases were defined could lead to biases in the PCR test to determine them, which is crucial to determine efficacy.”

Doubts about the patient group

They also have questions about the way patients were recruited and randomly selected: “We don’t know why 13,986 participants were excluded from the trial.” As if that were not enough, they point out a few inconsistent figures appearing in the presentation of trial results.

“We invite researchers once again to publish the data on which they base their analyzes. Access to the protocol, its amendments and individual patient histories is of the utmost importance both to clarify the results and to maintain an open discussion on all issues, ”they write. “We also invite the editors of The Lancet to explain the consequences that refusal to give access to the data can have, if the authors continue to deny it.”

Sputnik V, not yet approved by the European Union

The European Medicines Agency began the review process of the Sputnik V vaccine weeks ago without having reached any validation for now.

Outside of Europe, fifty countries have requested the Russian vaccine and it is being administered in Latin American countries such as Argentina, Paraguay and Mexico.