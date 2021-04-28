Scientists create what in the future could be a quantum Internet

Thus, for the first time, researchers in the Netherlands have successfully connected a total of three quantum processors separated into what has effectively become the world’s first multi-node quantum network, which would pave the way for a large-scale quantum Internet, which scientists and governments alike have been dreaming of for decades.

QuTech, a Delft-based quantum research institute, has recently published new work in which a total of three nodes capable of store and process quantum bits (also known under the name of qubits). In this way, and always according to scientists, it would be the world’s first rudimentary quantum network