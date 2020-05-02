An international team of scientists created plants whose leaves emit light on their own. This was possible thanks to the bioengineering that allowed them add DNA from a fungus to the molecular composition of a plant. The result is not only amazing, but could have an infinite number of practical and ornamental uses. The research was published in the prestigious journal Nature.

A team of scientists from different institutions used the genetic material from a bioluminescent fungus to insert into a tobacco plant, causing this plant to glow in the dark. According to the results of the experiments, the plant would continue to emit light throughout its life cycle without requiring new chemicals. According to Kaen Sarkisyan and Illa Yampolsky, the leaders of the research, this process can not only be used for aesthetic purposes, such as using them for decoration, but bioluminescence is useful for observing the vital processes of plants.

Although fungi and plants are not directly related, scientists used a molecule that both organisms possess, caffeic acid. In the fungi this molecule produces illumination, but in the plants it constitutes the lignin that gives solidity to the cell membrane.

Similar attempts have been made in the past, but using genetic material from fireflies, with less promising results. “New plants can produce a more stable and intense shine, which is incorporated into its genetic code ”comment the scientists. The uses of this new discovery could to implement a more eco-friendly public lighting, as well as for ornamental purposes and more.

The research was carried out by a total of 27 scientists from institutions such as Planta, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the London Council for Medical Research and the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology.

